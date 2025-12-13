Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Passengers Evacuated From Przemyśl-Kyiv Train In Poland Over Reports Of Threat

Passengers Evacuated From Przemyśl-Kyiv Train In Poland Over Reports Of Threat


2025-12-13 03:08:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Podkarpackie Voivodeship police reported this on X, Ukrinform writes.

“Today in the morning, the services received information about a possible threat to passengers of the train on the Przemyśl-Kyiv route. Passengers left the train, Podkarpacka police officers along with other services took verification actions. After the verification was carried out, the threat was not confirmed. We also refute information about finding a suspicious package in the train – such a situation did not take place,” the police said.

According to Rmf24 radio, 480 passengers were evacuated from the train.

Read also: Bucharest-Kyiv train halted in Moldova after bomb threat

Earlier, a passenger train from Bucharest to Kyiv was stopped at the Velčineț checkpoint on Moldova's border after a bomb threat report; no suspicious items were found during the inspection.

Photo: unsplash

MENAFN13122025000193011044ID1110476457



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search