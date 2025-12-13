Passengers Evacuated From Przemyśl-Kyiv Train In Poland Over Reports Of Threat

Passengers Evacuated From Przemyśl-Kyiv Train In Poland Over Reports Of Threat
“Today in the morning, the services received information about a possible threat to passengers of the train on the Przemyśl-Kyiv route. Passengers left the train, Podkarpacka police officers along with other services took verification actions. After the verification was carried out, the threat was not confirmed. We also refute information about finding a suspicious package in the train – such a situation did not take place,” the police said.
According to Rmf24 radio, 480 passengers were evacuated from the train.Read also: Bucharest-Kyiv train halted in Moldova after bomb threat
Earlier, a passenger train from Bucharest to Kyiv was stopped at the Velčineț checkpoint on Moldova's border after a bomb threat report; no suspicious items were found during the inspection.
