Aqaba Winter Relief Efforts Highlight Social Solidarity Amid Rare Weather Events

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Dec 13 (Petra) - Although Aqaba is known for its mild winter weather and limited exposure to low-pressure systems, occasional exceptional weather events can trigger flash floods and water intrusion into homes. Such circumstances have turned winter into a period of social solidarity, with coordinated efforts by public institutions, civil society, and volunteer initiatives to meet these challenges, local sources told Petra.The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) works through its directorates and specialized units to maintain infrastructure readiness, provide emergency services, and support field teams in managing water accumulation and landslides. Awareness campaigns are also conducted to educate residents on public safety during the rainy season, alongside programs distributing winter aid packages to low-income households.Private companies in Aqaba contribute to local development by supporting humanitarian and relief initiatives during winter, reinforcing community partnerships. The Aqaba Chamber of Commerce also launches an annual winter campaign in collaboration with local traders to assist families in need, providing essential supplies to alleviate living pressures and foster social solidarity.In recent years, numerous youth and community initiatives have emerged to support vulnerable families, supplying heating equipment, food, and urgent relief. Mohammad Kreishan, head of the award-winning "Leave a Trace" volunteer initiative, highlighted the success stories of the group, including home repairs following fires or severe weather damage.He noted that the initiative goes beyond conventional distribution, emphasizing organization, quality, and preserving recipients' dignity through programs like the "Warm Impact" winter clothing campaign, implemented with local associations such as "Innovation Point" and "Charitable Society of Aqaba Women."The initiative also mobilizes artisans, technicians, and volunteers to respond to emergencies, including home repairs, safe electrical installations, window and door maintenance, and sometimes full re-furnishing in collaboration with donors.Sociologist Hussein Al-Khuzai noted that winter social solidarity is fundamental to community cohesion and stability, reflecting humanitarian values in caring for vulnerable households, the elderly, and people with special needs under harsh weather conditions. He emphasized that both individual and collective aid initiatives help alleviate economic and psychological burdens on fragile groups while fostering a sense of security.Al-Khuzai added that such practices strengthen cooperation and compassion among community members, reinforcing social responsibility and creating sustainable positive impacts across society.