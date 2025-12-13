Karak's Al-Mazar Al-Janubi Celebrates International Mountain Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Dec 13 (Petra) - Karak Governorate celebrated International Mountain Day (IMD) on Saturday with a scientific and educational program held at the Local Community Center in Taybeh, Al-Mazar al-Janubi District, attended by academics and researchers.The event, sponsored by former minister Taha Habahbeh, included a scientific, awareness, and historical seminar moderated by Mohammad Wahib from the Hashemite University and researcher Mohammad Dmour.During the celebration, Jabal Dabab in Taybeh, standing 1,300 meters above sea level, was announced as the "Mountain of the Year," with emphasis on its environmental, geographical, and historical importance.Jabal Dabab is renowned for its view of the southern Dead Sea and the Hebron mountains to the west, allowing visitors to see the lights of Hebron, Palestine, with the naked eye from its peak. The mountain is mostly covered in white during winter and becomes lush green in spring, enhanced by flowing streams that nourish the land, creating a habitat rich in medicinal plants such as sage, thyme, wormwood, and mallow.Speakers at the event included Director of Southern Al-Mazar Development Directorate Najib Dalaeen and President of Taybeh Development Association Youssef Btoush. They highlighted the role of scientific and awareness seminars with a historical focus in strengthening national identity, preserving the natural and cultural heritage, and connecting local communities to their national legacy.