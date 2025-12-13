403
India, Georgia Discuss Deepening Cooperation, Regional, Global Issues
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- India and Georgia on Saturday discussed all gamut of the bilateral relationship and current regional and global developments.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that as part of the 8th India-Georgia Foreign Office Consultations held in Tbilisi both the sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political engagement, trade and economic cooperation, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties.
They also held deliberations on ways to further expanding cooperation in new areas as they exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
The Indian delegation was led by Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs Sibi George while Deputy Foreign Minister of the Georgia Alexander Khvitisiashvili led Georgian delegation during the talks. (end)
