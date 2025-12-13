From Drug Offences To Paedophilia: 7 New UAE Laws Introduced In Recent Weeks

In the recent weeks, UAE has introduced multiple laws that seek to protect different sectors of society. The country tightened penalties on offenders, seeking to crackdown on illegal practices.

From ensuring a smooth process for families who wish to foster children, to preventing harmful sexual acts against minors, the laws seek to protect the community. Other laws introduced also represent landmark advancements in the medical and financial sector.

Here is a round-up of six major laws that were introduced:

1. Sexual assault law

Under the new law, the country enforced stricter penalties for offences involving sexual assault, and consensual intercourse with minors. The provisions state that anyone over 18 years may not engage in sexual intercourse with a female or a person of the same sex under 18 years, even if consent is alleged. Such acts shall be punished by imprisonment for not less than ten years and a fine of not less than Dh100,000.

A separate provision states that unless the victim has completed 16 years of age, consent shall not be recognised. Individuals under 18 years of age involved in consensual sexual acts shall be subject to the provisions of the Juvenile Delinquents and Juvenile at the Risk of Delinquency Law.

In addition, offences involving incitement, solicitation or enticement to debauchery or prostitution shall be punished with imprisonment for not less than two years and a fine. The punishment is increased to imprisonment and a fine where the victim is a minor under 18 years of age.

Read the Khaleej Times report to know more about the new law on sexual assault and paedophilia.

2. Drug law

To prevent the incursion of drugs in society, the country has mandated that pharmacies or physicians who prescribe narcotic substances without a licence will incur sentences of not less than five years and a fine of not less than Dh50,000.

It also states that foreign nationals convicted of narcotic offences will be deported, other than certain exceptions:



If the person is the spouse or first-degree relative of a UAE citizen at the time of committing the offence If the person is a member of a family residing in the UAE and the court determines that deportation would cause serious harm to the stability of the family or deprive a family member of necessary care, provided the family has the financial ability to support treatment.

Read the Khaleej Times report to know more about the drug law in the country.

3. Foster law

UAE now allows resident families to gain custody of a child of unknown parentage, provided each spouse is at least 25 years old. The application must be submitted jointly by both spouses.

Women residing in the country can also have custody of a child of unknown parentage if they are over 30 years old and capable of supporting themselves and the child.

Families and women who are fostering children of unknown parentage will be continuously monitored and evaluated through a specialised committee. If the conditions for custody are no longer met, or legal obligations are breached, the child may be removed from the care of the foster family or single woman. The alternative of a corrective plan also exists if the breach is not a serious one.

Read the Khaleej Times report to know more about the provisions of the foster law in UAE.

4. Personal Status Law

The country rolled out five new regulations under the Personal Status Law to unify family justice procedures and accelerate digital transformation across federal courts. The new rules regulate:



Arbitrators' work

Family guidance

Visitation rights

Affidavits and authentications Sharia marriage officers

The goal is to make processes faster, protect children better, and help families resolve disputes amicably, all while moving toward a fully digital, future-ready justice system. Read the Khaleej Times report to know more about each of these resolutions under the Personal Status Law.

5. Veterinary products law

Under this new law, the country is establishing a unified regulation for every stage of veterinary medical products – from development to distribution.

The products include biological preparations, injectable supplements, raw materials, supplementary products, medical devices, genetically modified organisms intended for veterinary use, and controlled or semi-controlled substances, including chemical precursors.

The law sets out conditions under which authorities can close down veterinary pharmaceutical establishments for non-compliance. Certain prohibited veterinary substances are banned for manufacturing, import, or export. The circulation, trading, or storage of counterfeit, defective, or expired veterinary medical products are also prohibited.

In addition, the law sets strict controls on prescribing and dispensing, permitting alterations to a veterinary prescription only by qualified, licensed veterinarians.

Read the Khaleej Times report to know more about the law regulating veterinary medical products and pharmaceutical establishments.

6. Animal-based organ transplants

Under this law, non-human organs can be used in medical treatments, including animal-based organs, 3D-printed organs, and engineered tissues. However, non-human transplants are only allowed under strict medical and technical controls.

The removal of animal organs for transplants requires approval from Ministry of Health and Prevention or local health authorities. In addition, making or using any non-human organs or tissue requires licences.

Any health facility, manufacturer, or specialist doctor who breaks the rules on transferring or transplanting non-human organs, their parts, or tissues faces strict penalties. Offenders can be imprisoned and fined between Dh100,000 and Dh2 million.

Read the Khaleej Times report to know more about the detailed requirements for a non-human organ transplant.

7. VAT law

UAE issued a federal law amending provisions on Value Added Tax (VAT) which will enter into force in January 2026.

Aiming to simplify tax procedures for taxpayers, the amendments stipulate that taxable persons are relieved from issuing self-invoices when applying the reverse charge mechanism, while requiring them to retain supporting documents related to supply transactions.

The amendments also establish a five-year time limit for submitting requests to reclaim any excess refundable tax after reconciliation has taken place.

Read the Khaleej Times report for further provisions under the VAT law.