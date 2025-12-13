DNA, IP Addresses: What US May Ask Visitors To Submit, Who Will Be Affected
The Trump administration proposed sweeping changes to the US travel authorisation process last week. The changes that were outlined in an 11-page notice will significantly impact how international visitors enter the country.
While the mandatory submission of social media accounts from the last five years grabbed most headlines, this requirement is just one part of a much broader overhaul. These modifications represent some of the most significant updates to US travel screening in recent years.Recommended For You
The changes are currently open for public comment before final implementation. Here's everything you need to know:What is this all about?
The Department of Homeland Security has proposed a slew of changes for visitors entering through Electronic System for Travel Authorisation, or ESTA.What is ESTA?
ESTA is an online pre-approval system that allows citizens from 42 countries, under the Visa Waiver Program, to visit the US for tourism or business for up to 90 days without getting a traditional visa. It's approved electronically, usually within hours, and is valid for 2 years. Once approved, you can travel to the US multiple times during that period without reapplying.Is this not a normal visa?
The ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) is used by travelers from Visa Waiver Program countries who want to visit the US for tourism or business for 90 days or less without getting a traditional visa. It's a simpler, faster process than applying for a visa.
Traditional visas are separate applications processed through US embassies and consulates, and this document doesn't mention changes to those applications.What are the proposed changes?
The document proposes the following changes:ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) website decommission - The ESTA website application process will be shut down, making the mobile app the only way to apply for a new ESTA. The website will remain available only for information and checking application status. Romania removal from VWP - Romania is being removed from the list of Visa Waiver Program countries.
Mandatory social media - ESTA applicants must now provide their social media accounts from the last 5 years (previously optional). High value data elements - ESTA applications will require extensive additional information including:
- Phone numbers from the last 5 years
Email addresses from the last 10 years IP addresses and photo metadata
Family member information (names, birth dates, birthplaces, addresses, phone numbers) Business phone numbers and email addresses
Biometrics (face, fingerprint, DNA, and iris)
Here are the countries that are under the Visa Waiver Program, eligible for the ESTA.Andorra Australia Austria
Belgium Brunei
Chile Croatia
Czech Republic Denmark
Estonia Finland
France Germany
Greece Hungary
Iceland Ireland
Israel Italy
Japan Latvia
Liechtenstein Lithuania
Luxembourg Malta
Monaco Netherlands
New Zealand Norway
Poland Portugal
Qatar San Marino
Singapore Slovakia
Slovenia South Korea
Spain Sweden
Switzerland Taiwan
United Kingdom
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment