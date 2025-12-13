Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DNA, IP Addresses: What US May Ask Visitors To Submit, Who Will Be Affected

2025-12-13 02:19:38


The Trump administration proposed sweeping changes to the US travel authorisation process last week. The changes that were outlined in an 11-page notice will significantly impact how international visitors enter the country.

While the mandatory submission of social media accounts from the last five years grabbed most headlines, this requirement is just one part of a much broader overhaul. These modifications represent some of the most significant updates to US travel screening in recent years.

The changes are currently open for public comment before final implementation. Here's everything you need to know:

What is this all about?

The Department of Homeland Security has proposed a slew of changes for visitors entering through Electronic System for Travel Authorisation, or ESTA.

What is ESTA?

ESTA is an online pre-approval system that allows citizens from 42 countries, under the Visa Waiver Program, to visit the US for tourism or business for up to 90 days without getting a traditional visa. It's approved electronically, usually within hours, and is valid for 2 years. Once approved, you can travel to the US multiple times during that period without reapplying.

Is this not a normal visa?

The ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) is used by travelers from Visa Waiver Program countries who want to visit the US for tourism or business for 90 days or less without getting a traditional visa. It's a simpler, faster process than applying for a visa.

Traditional visas are separate applications processed through US embassies and consulates, and this document doesn't mention changes to those applications.

What are the proposed changes?

The document proposes the following changes:

  • ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) website decommission - The ESTA website application process will be shut down, making the mobile app the only way to apply for a new ESTA. The website will remain available only for information and checking application status.

  • Romania removal from VWP - Romania is being removed from the list of Visa Waiver Program countries.

  • Mandatory social media - ESTA applicants must now provide their social media accounts from the last 5 years (previously optional).

  • High value data elements - ESTA applications will require extensive additional information including:

    • Phone numbers from the last 5 years

    • Email addresses from the last 10 years

    • IP addresses and photo metadata

    • Family member information (names, birth dates, birthplaces, addresses, phone numbers)

    • Business phone numbers and email addresses

    • Biometrics (face, fingerprint, DNA, and iris)

    Who will this affect?

    Here are the countries that are under the Visa Waiver Program, eligible for the ESTA.

  • Andorra

  • Australia

  • Austria

  • Belgium

  • Brunei

  • Chile

  • Croatia

  • Czech Republic

  • Denmark

  • Estonia

  • Finland

  • France

  • Germany

  • Greece

  • Hungary

  • Iceland

  • Ireland

  • Israel

  • Italy

  • Japan

  • Latvia

  • Liechtenstein

  • Lithuania

  • Luxembourg

  • Malta

  • Monaco

  • Netherlands

  • New Zealand

  • Norway

  • Poland

  • Portugal

  • Qatar

  • San Marino

  • Singapore

  • Slovakia

  • Slovenia

  • South Korea

  • Spain

  • Sweden

  • Switzerland

  • Taiwan

  • United Kingdom

