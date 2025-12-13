Lulu Al Barsha To Reopen After Shop Shut Due To 'Technical Issue' With AC, Refrigeration

LuLu Hypermarket Al Barsha will reopen at 5pm on Saturday following a“technical issue” that caused the hypermarket not to open at the usual time on a busy weekend, a company spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

“There was a technical issue with our AC and refrigeration inside the hypermarket. The store manager found this out at around 7am and – as a preventive measure – we decided not to open for our customers at 8am,” added the LuLu Hypermarket spokesperson.

“Our engineers immediately worked to resolve the issue, and we can confirm that our (mall building) will reopen at 5pm today (Saturday),” he added, noting essential staff of the hypermarket and employees at other establishments were already inside the building as of this writing.