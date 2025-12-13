Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lulu Al Barsha To Reopen After Shop Shut Due To 'Technical Issue' With AC, Refrigeration

Lulu Al Barsha To Reopen After Shop Shut Due To 'Technical Issue' With AC, Refrigeration


2025-12-13 02:19:37
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

LuLu Hypermarket Al Barsha will reopen at 5pm on Saturday following a“technical issue” that caused the hypermarket not to open at the usual time on a busy weekend, a company spokesperson told Khaleej Times.

“There was a technical issue with our AC and refrigeration inside the hypermarket. The store manager found this out at around 7am and – as a preventive measure – we decided not to open for our customers at 8am,” added the LuLu Hypermarket spokesperson.

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Our engineers immediately worked to resolve the issue, and we can confirm that our (mall building) will reopen at 5pm today (Saturday),” he added, noting essential staff of the hypermarket and employees at other establishments were already inside the building as of this writing.

MENAFN13122025000049011007ID1110476331



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search