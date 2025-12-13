Will Virat Kohli Meet Lionel Messi? Indian Fans Speculate As Cricketer Lands In Mumbai

Star batter Virat Kohli arrived back in Mumbai and was spotted along with his wife, popular actor Anushka Sharma.

As soon as the video of the couple arriving at the airport was shot and posted online by paparazzi, speculations began. Fans on the internet began wondering if the cricketer would be meeting Lionel Messi as the footballer tours India.

Messi, who is on a four-city India tour called 'GOAT', will be travelling to Mumbai on Sunday, where he will participate in a charity fashion show.

Later, the football star will likely be seen at a padel match hosted by the Cricket Club of India - where Indian sporting legends would also be present.

Messi's GOAT tour, however, did not kick off on a great note.

'Mismanagement' at first stop

Angry spectators broke down barricades and stormed the pitch at a stadium in Kolkata after the star abruptly left the arena.

The 38-year-old Argentina and Inter Miami superstar touched down in the eastern state of West Bengal early Saturday, greeted by a chorus of exuberant fans chanting his name.

Hours later, thousands of fans wearing Messi jerseys and waving the Argentine flag packed into Salt Lake Stadium in the state capital, Kolkata, but heavy security around the footballer left fans struggling to catch a glimpse of him.

Messi walked around the pitch waving to fans and left the stadium earlier than expected.

Frustrated fans, many having paid more than $100 for tickets, ripped out stadium seats and hurled water bottles onto the track.

Many others stormed the pitch and vandalised banners and tents.

"For me, to watch Messi is a pleasure, a dream. But I have missed the chance to have a glimpse because of the mismanagement in the stadium," businessman Nabin Chatterjee, 37, told AFP.

Before the chaos erupted, Messi unveiled a 21-metre (70-foot) statue which shows him holding aloft the World Cup.

He was also expected to play a short exhibition game at the stadium.