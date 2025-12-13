Odisha's Integrated Steel Plants Combined Capacity At 33.78 MT For FY 202526: Mos Steel
Steel Production Capacity in Odisha
Odisha's integrated steel plants (ISPs) have a combined production capacity of 33.78 million tonnes (MT) for FY 2025–26. Other steel producers in the state contribute an additional 6.15 million tonnes.
The Minister emphasised that steel remains a deregulated sector, with decisions regarding production, investment, modernisation, and employment largely market-driven and determined by individual companies.
Policy Support and National Initiatives
While the Ministry does not directly approve or manage state-level expansion or greenfield projects, it facilitates the sector through enabling policies.
Varma highlighted a series of measures designed to promote value-added steel production, support domestic manufacturers, and drive industrial growth.
The Domestically Manufactured Iron and Steel Products Policy mandates the use of Made-in-India steel in government projects, benefiting local producers.
The revamped Steel Import Monitoring System offers real-time import data to aid planning and market assessment, while Steel Quality Control Orders enforce strict standards, restricting the production and import of sub-standard steel for downstream industries.
(KNN Bureau)
