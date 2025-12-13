Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Odisha's Integrated Steel Plants Combined Capacity At 33.78 MT For FY 202526: Mos Steel

2025-12-13 02:06:33
(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Dec 13 (KNN) Minister of State for Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, in response to a parliamentary question, provided an overview of steel production capacity in Odisha and outlined national policy measures supporting the sector.

Steel Production Capacity in Odisha

Odisha's integrated steel plants (ISPs) have a combined production capacity of 33.78 million tonnes (MT) for FY 2025–26. Other steel producers in the state contribute an additional 6.15 million tonnes.

The Minister emphasised that steel remains a deregulated sector, with decisions regarding production, investment, modernisation, and employment largely market-driven and determined by individual companies.

Policy Support and National Initiatives

While the Ministry does not directly approve or manage state-level expansion or greenfield projects, it facilitates the sector through enabling policies.

Varma highlighted a series of measures designed to promote value-added steel production, support domestic manufacturers, and drive industrial growth.

The Domestically Manufactured Iron and Steel Products Policy mandates the use of Made-in-India steel in government projects, benefiting local producers.

The revamped Steel Import Monitoring System offers real-time import data to aid planning and market assessment, while Steel Quality Control Orders enforce strict standards, restricting the production and import of sub-standard steel for downstream industries.

(KNN Bureau)

KNN India

