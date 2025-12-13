MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dan Herbatschek, New York–based CEO of Ramsey Theory Group, has released new customer survey results revealing how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping productivity and cost structures across the construction and field-service industries. The October 2025 survey of 100 enterprise contractors-including environmental remediation, moving, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and general contracting firms-found that AI adoption significantly reduces labor hours and contributes to lower consumer pricing.

Ramsey Theory Group (RTG), an applied-mathematics-driven AI and software firm, conducted the study to evaluate the real-world impact of its flagship construction and field-service ERP platform, Erdos Tracks. According to Dan Herbatschek, the findings reinforce RTG's mission to transform operations with predictive analytics, workflow automation, and advanced AI capabilities.

"Our survey confirms what we're seeing on the ground-when contractors use AI to operate more efficiently, those savings translate into tangible cost reductions for consumers," said Dan Herbatschek, CEO of Ramsey Theory Group."Erdos Tracks enables contractors to shift from reactive to predictive operations, reducing waste, improving scheduling accuracy, and accelerating the path from bid to completion."

Key Survey Findings

According to RTG's October 2025 survey of 100 enterprise contractors using the AI-enabled Erdos Tracks system:

62% reported that AI-driven scheduling, dispatch, and job-costing workflows reduced labor hours by at least 15% on standard jobs.

standard jobs.

54% said real-time AI job-costing insights allowed them to quote projects at lower margins without sacrificing profitability, creating direct savings for consumers.

Nearly 70% indicated that AI analytics enabled faster job completion, with an average reduction of 18% in project duration, lowering overhead and reducing total cost pressures.

Industry & Consumer Impact

Lower Construction & Service Costs

AI automation compresses pre-construction and execution phases, helping contractors cut overhead and provide more competitive pricing.

Faster Project Delivery

Accelerated turnaround times reduce on-site duration, change orders, and carrying costs-directly benefitting consumers.

Greater Transparency & Risk Reduction

With Erdos Tracks' real-time dashboards, contractors gain deeper visibility into project health, reducing the likelihood of cost overruns.

Scalable AI Adoption Across the Sector

As more firms adopt AI-enabled workflows, industry-wide efficiency improves, further increasing downward pressure on consumer pricing.

About Dan Herbatschek New York

Dan Herbatschek is an applied mathematician and technology innovator, and the founder and CEO of Ramsey Theory Group (RTG), a firm dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytical software for enterprise operations. His work centers on using AI and predictive analytics to streamline processes, reduce costs, and deliver measurable performance gains for large-scale field-service and construction organizations.