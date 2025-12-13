Cambodia Suspends All Border Crossings With Thailand

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Phnom Penh: Cambodia on Saturday suspended all of its border crossings with Thailand, as the two countries remained locked in a deadly military conflict.

"The Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to fully suspend all entry and exit movements at all Cambodia-Thailand border crossings, effective immediately and until further notice," Cambodian interior ministry said in a statement.

Earlier today Cambodia said that Thailand continued to bombard its territory, despite US President Donald Trump's announcement that the two neighbors had agreed to a ceasefire.

"Thai forces have not stopped shelling and are still continuing to bombard our territory," the Cambodian Defense Ministry said in a Facebook post.

Last July, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced that Thailand and Cambodia had reached an agreement for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, a move aimed at ending escalating border tensions between the two countries.

The announcement followed a meeting hosted by Malaysia, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which included Thai acting Prime Minister Phomtam Wichaichai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manit.

The conflict between the two Southeast Asian neighbors over parts of their border dates back more than a century, but fighting erupted last July after Thailand accused its neighbor of planting landmines that injured its troops.