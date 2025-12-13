India Reaffirms Support To Sri Lanka For Cyclone Ditwah Recovery
During the meeting, Foreign Secretary Misri handed over essential life-saving medicines as part of India's ongoing medical assistance under Operation Sagar Bandhu. The complete consignment will be airlifted to Colombo by an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft.
The initiative underscores India's prompt response and steadfast support for Sri Lanka in addressing the humanitarian and recovery needs arising from the recent cyclone.
