India Reaffirms Support To Sri Lanka For Cyclone Ditwah Recovery


2025-12-13 02:00:10
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri, met with Sri Lanka High Commissioner Mahishini Colonne to reaffirm India's continued commitment to supporting Sri Lanka's early recovery and reconstruction efforts following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

During the meeting, Foreign Secretary Misri handed over essential life-saving medicines as part of India's ongoing medical assistance under Operation Sagar Bandhu. The complete consignment will be airlifted to Colombo by an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft.

The initiative underscores India's prompt response and steadfast support for Sri Lanka in addressing the humanitarian and recovery needs arising from the recent cyclone.

Colombo Gazette

