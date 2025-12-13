Border Terrier“Brighty” Wins AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy And Junior Stakes

ORLANDO, Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CH Meadowlake No More Cloudy Days, a Border Terrier known as“Brighty” triumphed over 1,602 dogs ages six months to 18 months to become the AKC® Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy of the Year, held in Orlando, Fla in conjunction with the AKC® National Championship Presented by Royal Canin.“Brighty,” owned and bred by Karen E. Fitzpatrick of Kankakee, IL, was crowned“Puppy of the Year” by an esteemed panel of judges, consisting of Mrs. Rosalind Kramer, Mr. Thomas Coen and Ms. Pluis Davern, after quality canine competition.

Coverage of the AKC Royal Canin National All-Breed Puppy and Junior Stakes is available for replay

The winners:

Group Winners

After winning Best of Breed competitions, the following top dogs went on to win in their respective groups and compete for Puppy/Junior of the Year:

Sporting: CH Ginkgo Epee Olympic Gold BCAT, a Barbet known as“Epee,” owned by Stacy Able/ Caleb Krieg/Bekah Krieg of Indianapolis, IN and bred by Stacy Able/Denise Katz.

Hound: Flessner's Been There Brewed That, a Bloodhound known as“Dunkin,” owned by J Chrisopoulos, M Michalis, C Flessner, H Buehner of Macomb, MI and bred by Kathleen A Drennan/Heather Buehner/Chris Flessner/Jessica Edwards-Chrisopoulos.

Working: CH Salt Heirs Monster In My Closet, a Portuguese Water Dog known as“Phantom,” owned by Lynn Green of Sudbury, MA and bred by Victoria Gifford/Lynn Green.

Terrier: CH Meadowlake No More Cloudy Days, a Border Terrier known as“Brighty,” owned and bred by Karen E Fitzpatrick of Kankakee, IL.

Toy: Zona Rosa's It Never Entered My Mind, a Havanese known as“Miles,” owned by Maria Elena Pereira, Suzanne Peck, David Stout of North Port, FL and bred by Maria Elena Pereira/David Stout/Suzanne Peck.

Non-Sporting: Canterbury's Farrah Of Crystalline, a Miniature Poodle known as“Farrah,” owned by Jennifer Rodgers & Adam Loiselle & Kevin Smyth of Orleans, ON and bred by Kevin Smyth/Jason Rodger.

Herding: GCHS CH Timeless Go Be Happy, a Miniature American Shepherd known as“Pharrell,” owned by Krista Keel, Karen Keller-Ross, Shaye Denman of Bernice, LA and bred by Karen Keller-Ross.

Media Contacts:

Brandi Hunter Munden, American Kennel Club- ...

Alyssa D'Orazio, Royal Canin – ...

