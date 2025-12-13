Clean Cooking, Healthier Lives: Latur Women Benefit From Ujjwala Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Latur, Dec 13 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has brought a positive transformation in the lives of poor and needy women in Latur district of Maharashtra.

They are now cooking food in an atmosphere free from smoke, which used to give them a lot of trouble.

In Ausa town and the surrounding rural areas, LPG connections provided under the scheme have freed women from the harmful smoke of traditional chulhas, making their daily lives safer, healthier, and more convenient.

Speaking to IANS, Shobhabai, a beneficiary of the Ujjwala Yojana from Ausa town, said that earlier her family did not have a gas connection, and she had to cook on a traditional chulha.

“The smoke from the chulha caused irritation in my eyes and made it difficult to breathe,” she said.

After receiving a free LPG cylinder under the Ujjwala Yojana, these problems have ended. She added that cooking is now done in a clean environment, and it also saves time. Shobhabai expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister for the scheme.

Similarly, another beneficiary, Jyoti, shared that cooking on gas has freed her family from smoke-related health problems. She said that earlier, the smoke from the chulha would spread throughout the house, causing discomfort to children and elderly members.

“After getting the gas connection, the atmosphere at home has improved significantly,” she said.

Jyoti also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the initiative.

It is noteworthy that the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is proving to be a revolutionary step for women in rural Maharashtra. Through this scheme, not only is clean fuel being provided, but women's health, safety, and dignity are also being promoted.

In Latur district, many women like Shobhabai and Jyoti have benefited from the Ujjwala Yojana and are now leading safer, easier, and better lives than before.