Cycling: Pune Grand Tour Receives Interest From Four Continents For Its First UCI 2.2 Race

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Dec 13 (IANS) India's sporting landscape is poised for a historic moment as the country prepares to host its first-ever UCI 2.2 Pune Grand Tour 2026 – a Continental Men's Team Elite Road Cycling Race. Scheduled from January 19 to 23, 2026, the groundbreaking event is set to kick-start the international cycling calendar with a four-stage, multi-day challenge that promises to be a truly global spectacle.

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 is expected to witness the participation of 28 competitive teams from across the globe, including four national teams representing some of the world's best cycling nations. India will field two national teams, namely, 'India A' and 'India B'.

This historic sporting initiative was conceptualised and led by Pune District Administration, with the steadfast support of the Government of Maharashtra. The four-stage road race will traverse a 437-kilometre route, winding through Pune's urban landscapes, heritage-rich locations, and its scenic rural expansion. The event aims not only to showcase world-class cycling action but also to promote the region's tourism, environment, and infrastructure development.

Reflecting on the response received from the global cycling community, Jitendra Dudi (IAS), Collector Pune District and Officer In-charge of Pune Grand Tour, stated:“We are extremely happy and honoured to see the magnitude of the world's response for the inaugural year of Pune Grand Tour. Major cycling countries like the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, etc, have shown keen interest with many having confirmed participation.

“Union Cycliste Internationale is very keen to help promote the sport in India. This is Pune's moment to establish itself as an international cycling destination, and we are confident to deliver a world-class event,” he added.

Four Stages, One Grand Challenge

The Pune Grand Tour 2026 will feature four exhilarating stages, with the routes designed to push the limits of the world's seasoned cyclists. Covering 437 km, the routes pass through diverse terrains, from the bustling cityscape to the serene Sahyadri foothills, to push riders through the toughest climbs, fastest flats, and iconic landmarks to test stamina, strategy, and skill in equal measure.

Stage 1 will be 91.8 km, including 956m of elevation around the Mulsi-Maval Miles. Weaving through Pune's IT hub Hinjewadi, this opening stage combines flat sprints with sharp urban turns, focusing on landmarks and scenery, blending tech with nature.

Stage 2 will be held around the Maratha Heritage Circuit, comprising 109.15 km, 1466 m elevation included: The cyclists will ascend the challenging ghats, facing steep gradients and breathtaking views of Purandar Fort, Sinhagad, and Khadakwasla Lake, making this stage a true test of endurance and climbing ability.

In Stage 3, to be held around the Western Ghats Gateway and making up 137.07 km, 820 m elevation: The route will stretch across the Deccan plateau from Purandar to Baramati. This stage favours speed and tactical prowess, with crosswinds and rolling terrain to keep competitors on edge.

Stage 4 will be a Pune Pride Loop of 99.15 km, 560 m elevation: The concluding stage winds through the urban sprawls of Pune city, passing through modernity and historic relevance like Shaniwar Wada, featuring technical sections and a dramatic finish in the heart of the city.

With the eyes of the sporting world firmly set on Pune coming January, the Pune Grand Tour 2026 not only hopes to elevate India's status on the global cycling map but also inspire a new generation of sports enthusiasts and position the country as a premier destination for future UCI events.