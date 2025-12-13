Agreement Inked To Boost Exports, Support National Industry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 13 (Petra) – The Jordanian Investors Association (JIA) and Jordanian Exporters Association (JEA) on Saturday signed a joint cooperation agreement to combine efforts to serve investors and exporters and cooperate in organizing exhibitions.The agreement, signed at a meeting at the JIA headquarters in the King Abdullah II Industrial City, aims to exchange expertise and implement joint initiatives and projects to support the growth of national exports and increase the competitiveness of the national industry in regional and global markets.JIA President Mujahid Al-Rajabi said the King Abdullah II Industrial City and Al-Muwaqqar Industrial City, part of the JIA geographical scope, are among key industrial zones in the Kingdom, housing more than 1,200 factories with an active capital of over JD6 billion and a workforce of more than 37,000.He said exports from the industrial zone are a key pillar of the national economy that contribute significantly to the Kingdom's trade balance, adding that the new cooperation with the Exporters Association aims to expand partnerships and open new markets for Jordanian products.Al-Rajabi said His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision for industry and exports is a clear roadmap for the industrial sector, stressing that economic associations serve as a backup for industry and commerce chambers in implementing the ambitious national vision.For his part, head of the Exporters Association, Senator Ahmed Khudari, said industrial and export associations are partners in implementing economic modernization programs, and that such cooperation will help industries to access new markets, particularly amid preparations for international exhibitions in South Korea in June.