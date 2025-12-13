Raiza Dhillon Sweeps Women's Skeet Titles On Opening Day Of 68Th National Shooting Championship Finals

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Olympian Raiza Dhillon delivered a commanding performance on Saturday at the shotgun ranges, claiming a golden double in the Women's and Junior Women's Skeet events at the 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlaqabad, near New Delhi.

Raiza shot 56 in the Women's Skeet final to secure the gold medal, one better than Yashasvi Rathore, who settled for silver with 55. Fellow Olympian Ganemat Shekhon finished third to take bronze after hitting 45 targets. Darshna Rathore (36), Risham Kaur Guron (27), and Vanshika Tiwari (18) finished fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

Earlier, the qualification round saw Yashavi top the group with 118 hits while Raiza and Ganemat both shot 116, with Raiza finishing second on a shoot-off score of +5, while Ganemat placed third with +4. Darshna Rathore finished fourth with 115, while Risham Kaur Guron and Vanshika Tiwari followed closely with 114 apiece, their positions decided on shoot-off scores.

In the Women's Skeet Team event, Rajasthan clinched the gold medal, with Yashasvi Rathore, Darshna Rathore, and Olympian Maheshwari Chauhan 110 combining to 343 hits to top the standings. Madhya Pradesh (Vanshika Tiwari, Mansi Raghuwanshi with 111 hits, and Oshmi Shrivas with 103 hits) finished second with a total score of 328, while Punjab (Ganemat Shekhon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal with 105, and Asees Chhina with 104) claimed the bronze medal with 325.

Raiza continued her dominant run in the Junior Women's Skeet final, shooting 55 to finish one ahead of Vanshika Tiwari, who took silver with 54. Mansi Raghuwanshi won the bronze medal with 45. Qualification topper Yashasvi Rathore (118) finished fourth in the final with 34, followed by Risham Kaur Guron (22) and Sanyogita Shekhawat (14).

In the Junior Women's Team Skeet event, Madhya Pradesh emerged as the winners with a total of 328 (Vanshika Tiwari, Mansi Raghuwanshi, and Oshmi Shrivas with 103 hits), while Rajasthan (Yashasvi Rathore, Sanyogita Shekhawat with 110, and Kamna Udawat with 98 hits) secured silver at 326 points. Punjab finished third to claim the bronze medal with 314 (Risham Kaur Guron, Parmeet Kaur with 108 hits, and Sifat Chhina with 92 hits).

The competitions at the 68th NSCC will continue over the coming days, with the women's and junior women's 25m sports pistol finals scheduled next, as India's top shooters continue their quest for national honours.