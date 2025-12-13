Water Conservation: Shekhawat Congratulates Rajasthan's Barmer On Receiving President's Award For

MENAFN - IANS) Barmer, Dec 13 (IANS) Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said that issues such as water conservation should always be placed above politics.

He was speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the Vikas Rath to mark the completion of two years of the Rajasthan government.

Congratulating Barmer district for its achievement, Shekhawat said that during his tenure as Union Minister for Jal Shakti, the district had carried out exemplary work in rainwater harvesting and water conservation.

He said that the district's performance over the past year was recognised at the national level, following which Barmer received a President's Award along with a prize of Rs 1 crore.

He credited District Collector Tina Dabi, her team, local public representatives, BJP workers, and the district administration for the success.

Emphasising the government's model of good governance, Shekhawat said that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) initiatives aim to ensure that government schemes reach every citizen and that no one is left behind.

He said that, unlike previous governments, where schemes were allegedly implemented with political bias, the governance model adopted since 2014 focuses on last-mile delivery in line with the Prime Minister's vision.

The Union Minister said that the double-engine government has not only ensured the swift implementation of central schemes in Rajasthan but has also introduced innovative initiatives.

Citing the Ujjwala scheme, he said LPG cylinders are being provided at Rs 450, involving subsidies worth crores of rupees.

Addressing the youth, Shekhawat said they are fortunate to be part of a generation witnessing transformative change in the country and urged them to contribute to nation-building in whichever field they choose.