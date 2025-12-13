International Evangelist Lady Shirley A Wooten Releases Faith Building Book God Against Covid 19

MENAFN - GetNews) International Evangelist Lady Shirley A. Wooten shares a powerful collection of real life testimonies in God Against Covid 19, a book written to strengthen faith and remind readers of God's power to bring victory in the midst of life's greatest trials.

A Message of Hope, Healing, and Triumph

In this inspiring book, Lady Shirley Wooten presents true stories of how God defeated the coronavirus in the lives of her family and others. Readers will discover faith building lessons on how to walk in victory through every test and challenge. The book emphasizes that when we pray and trust God, He overcomes the attacks of the enemy and leads us to triumph.

Why Lady Shirley Wooten Wrote the Book

After losing her husband to covid and experiencing a miraculous restoration, and after witnessing her 93 year old mother survive covid, Lady Shirley felt called to write this book. Her goal is to encourage others to hold on to faith and believe in the power of prayer, even in seasons of loss and uncertainty.

About the Author

International Evangelist Lady Shirley A. Wooten is a dedicated minister and author who has written multiple faith focused booklets, including Back to Basics – 8 Steps To A New Beginning, Fast And Stand Tall, and Atomic Power of Prayer and Fasting. Her ministry centers on strengthening believers through prayer and the Word of God.

Key Message for Readers

God Against Covid 19 is filled with uplifting messages that teach readers how to walk in victory and overcome every attack of the enemy. The book speaks to those facing challenges related to health, family, finances, and especially those affected by covid and other diseases. Lady Shirley Wooten shows readers how faith can triumph in every circumstance.

Book Details and Availability

God Against Covid 19 shares a message of hope for anyone who desires spiritual strength, renewed faith, and a deeper reliance on God during the storms of life.

