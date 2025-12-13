Babis Says He Opposes Financing Ukraine With Czech Funds

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He announced this on the social media platform X, Ukrinform reports.

"We also agreed with the Belgian prime minister that the European Commission must find other ways to finance Ukraine. Our coffers are empty and we need every crown we have for our citizens," Babis wrote.

The politician said that during a working trip to Brussels he lobbied for the Czech Republic to regain access to favorable loans under the SAFE program. He complained that the previous government led by Petr Fiala had secured only EUR 2 billion, while Poland received EUR 43 billion and Hungary more than EUR 16 billion.

Babis also confirmed that a new government will be appointed on Monday, December 15, after which he will become a "full-fledged prime minister."

Czech companies ready to supply equipment for repairing Ukrainian HPP, TPP

On December 18, EU leaders will seek to reach consensus in Brussels on the use of frozen Russian assets. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has also spoken out against the proposed options.

Photo: Lukas Kabon/AA/picture alliance