Congress Slams EC Ahead Of 'Vote Chori' Rally, Alleges No Neutral Umpire

As the Congress is set to hold a rally against the alleged 'vote chori' at Ramlila Maidan on December 14, party MP KC Venugopal on Saturday slammed the Election Commission of India and said, "We are lacking a neutral umpire" in this country for conducting elections. The Congress leader also referred to the previous press conferences by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, held to highlight alleged electoral malpractices.

'EC Supports BJP, Ignores Complaints'

"We have collected more than five crore signatures from all over India. Our workers raise awareness about this vote-chori issue. The issue we are raising is fundamental to democratic values. Now, bogus votes are there, double votes are there. Rahul ji exposed through these three press conferences how many mischievous things are happening during the election in favour of the BJP. We filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India. But what happened? The Election Commission is completely ignorant about the complaint, and they are trying to support the BJP again. In other words, they are criticising us," Venugopal told ANI.

Campaign Against 'Vote Chori'

He said lakhs of people will attend the rally, which is an "internal party programme." He added that the opposition has also highlighted the "vote chori" during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. "We are lacking a neutral umpire in this country for conducting elections. This is actually very dangerous to democracy. That is why we are going completely for a campaign and movement. The five-crore signature has to be submitted to the President of India. We are seeking an appointment... In Parliament, we also discussed this vote chori issue. Our LoP has given straightforward suggestions. Not only criticising, but we are also providing clear suggestions...There are a lot of complaints about the machines, the EVMs. Lakhs of people will participate in that... This is an internal party program," he added.

Earlier, Congress leader KC Venugopal announced that the party will hold the "Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod" Maha Rally on December 14 to "send a message across the nation" against alleged "vote theft."

Heated Exchange in Lok Sabha

On Wednesday, tensions in the Lok Sabha escalated when Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi engaged in a heated exchange over allegations of "vote chori". Gandhi repeatedly challenged Shah to debate on issues raised in the press conference, including claims of irregularities in the electoral rolls.

Shah responded firmly, saying "Parliament won't function as per his wish," and insisted he would address all questions in his own sequence. Shah also defended the special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, calling it a necessary process to "sanitise" electoral rolls. Accusing the Opposition of double standards, he said they praised the Election Commission when they won and attacked it when they lost. The confrontation culminated in Opposition MPs walking out during Shah's reply, prompting the Lok Sabha to adjourn. (ANI)

