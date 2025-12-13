Exhibition Celebrates 110Th Anniversary Of Azerbaijan's Legendary Singer Rashid Behbudov

MENAFN - AzerNews) The National Library of Azerbaijan has unveiled a special book exhibition titled“People's Artist Rashid Behbudov – 110”, dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the birth of Rashid Behbudov, the legendary Azerbaijani singer and actor whose extraordinary voice and artistic mastery have captivated audiences around the world,reports.

According to the library, the exhibition features a rich collection of Azerbaijani and foreign publications detailing Behbudov's life and career. Visitors can explore materials highlighting his contributions to Azerbaijani musical culture, his distinctive vocal timbre, signature performance style, and interpretations of folk and composer songs. The exhibition also showcases photographs, gramophone records, and press clippings documenting his unparalleled achievements.

Born on December 14, 1915, in Tbilisi to the family of Majid Behbudov Behbudali, a renowned khanende from Shusha, Rashid Behbudov became one of Azerbaijan's most illustrious cultural figures. A true ambassador of his homeland, he promoted Azerbaijani culture passionately across the globe, leaving an indelible mark on audiences in countless countries.

Behbudov's legacy endures through his immortal voice, admired for its power, emotion, and technical brilliance. With exceptional professionalism and mastery of vocal and stage performance, he made substantial contributions to the development of opera in Azerbaijan. Throughout his illustrious career, he embarked on international tours, delighting audiences with his versatile talent and leaving unforgettable impressions everywhere he performed.

In recognition of his monumental contributions to Azerbaijani culture, the 100th anniversary of Rashid Behbudov was celebrated at the state level in 2015, following a decree by the President of Azerbaijan, underscoring his enduring influence on the promotion and development of the nation's artistic heritage.