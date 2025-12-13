Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Firemen Extinguish Fire At Plastic Company

2025-12-13 08:05:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Six fire squads on Saturday put out a fire that broke out at premises of a company for plastic treatment in Amghara, Kuwait Fire Force said in a statement.
The firefighters had scrambled to the scene immediately after receiving the alert and managed to contain the blazes, the KFF statement said. No serious injuries were reported. (end)
