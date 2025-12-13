75-Pc Students Women, A Reflection Of Empowerment At PU: Punjab Governor

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 13 (IANS) Saying 75 per cent of graduating students are women, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday presided over and delivered the convocation address at the 73rd convocation of Panjab University (PU) here. Medals, prizes and degrees to the students passing examinations in 2025 were awarded at the convocation.

At the convocation, Doctor of Science Honoris Causa degrees were conferred upon Prof K.N. Pathak and Dr Vijay P. Bhatkar, while Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was conferred the Doctor of Laws.

The PU Vigyan Ratna Award was presented to Prof Pradeep Thalappil, the PU Khel Ratna Award was conferred upon Sarabjot Singh, and the PU Sahitya Ratna Award was presented to Amarjit Grewal.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor appreciated achievements of the graduating students and awardees.

"The fact that nearly 75 per cent of graduating students today are women is a powerful reflection of women empowerment through education.”

He further linked it to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing women's participation in higher education.

Appreciating Panjab University's number of achievements in national and international rankings, the Governor said that while the university has a strong national standing, it also has the potential to emerge as a globally leading institution.

Mentioning the illustrious alumni of the university like former Prime Ministers Dr Manmohan Singh and I.K. Gujral, former President Shankar Dayal Sharma, Olympian Neeraj Chopra, cricketer Kapil Dev, Nobel laureate Dr Har Gobind Khorana, actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher, and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, he said their achievements continue to inspire future generations.

Referring to the conferment of 350 PhDs in a span of less than a year, the Governor described the achievement as a testament to the dedication of students, parents and faculty members.

In her address, Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig said the university continues to strengthen its academic and research profile in alignment with national priorities. Highlighting recent achievements, she mentioned 33 patents, major research grants, expansion of national and international collaborations, strong alumni support, and an impressive performance at the Khelo India 2025 events.

Earlier, the ceremony commenced with a group photograph of gold medallists, followed by the donning of robes by dignitaries and an academic procession led by the Vice-Chancellor, Deans of University Instruction and senior functionaries. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, DUI Prof Yojna Rawat, PU Registrar Prof Y.P. Verma, along with senior officers of the university, faculty members, students and their family members, were also present on the occasion.