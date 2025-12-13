Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cambodia Suspends All Border Crossings With Thailand: Interior Ministry

2025-12-13 07:10:53
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Banteay Meanchey, Cambodia: Cambodia suspended all of its border crossings with Thailand on Saturday, as the two countries remained locked in a deadly military conflict.

"The Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to fully suspend all entry and exit movements at all Cambodia-Thailand border crossings, effective immediately and until further notice," Cambodia interior ministry said in a statement.

The Peninsula

