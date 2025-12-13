Cambodia Suspends All Border Crossings With Thailand: Interior Ministry
Banteay Meanchey, Cambodia: Cambodia suspended all of its border crossings with Thailand on Saturday, as the two countries remained locked in a deadly military conflict.
"The Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to fully suspend all entry and exit movements at all Cambodia-Thailand border crossings, effective immediately and until further notice," Cambodia interior ministry said in a statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment