BJP Tells Lalu To Address Family Matter After Daughter's Allegations

BJP urges Lalu to address family matter

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday said that RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi should reflect on the allegation made by their daughter Rohini Acharya and address it within the family.

Speaking to reporters, Jaiswal said."This is something that Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi Yadav should think about, that atrocities are being committed on their daughter. This is their family matter, and I think that the people of the family themselves should think about family matters."

Jaiswal slams RJD's 'unrealistic' job promises

Taking aim at Tejashwi Yadav, Jaiswal questioned the feasibility of RJD's job promises, calling the claim of one job per household in Bihar unrealistic in light of the state's employment record. "RJD has no work. RJD has now become issueless and unemployed, therefore, making senseless statements has become their habit... They (Tejashwi Yadav) were saying that they would give jobs to one person from every household in Bihar. In 78 years of independence, 20-22 lakh people have got jobs in Bihar, and they were saying that they would give jobs to 3 crore 80 lakh families. From this, we can say that they have no thinking at all," he added.

Rohini Acharya's plea for women's rights

This comes after RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter, Rohini Acharya, has called for concrete measures to safeguard women's rights, asserting that her daughter "need assurance that her parental home is a safe place" where she can return without explaining herself to anyone, a month after "disowning" her family and stepping away from politics.

The former RJD leader emphasised that various schemes alone are insufficient to address deep-rooted gender inequalities. Acharya indirectly acknowledged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's initiatives, such as distributing Rs 10,000 to women and providing bicycles to schoolgirls, but said that these steps are "inadequate in addressing the systemic issues" that hinder women's empowerment in India. "Giving girls 10,000 rupees or distributing bicycles, even if done with good intentions, is inadequate in addressing the systemic issues that hinder women's empowerment in India. The government's and society's primary responsibility should be to take concrete steps to protect the equal rights of daughters, especially in the face of social and familial apathy," she wrote on Thursday.

Background: Acharya's split with family

Highlighting the patriarchal mindset prevalent in Bihar, Acharya stressed the "urgent need for widespread change" in both social and political spheres. On November 15, Acharya quit politics and "disowned" the family, accusing her brother, Tejashwi Yadav, and his close aides, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, of asking her to leave. She said that she was "humiliated, abuses were hurled, shoes were raised to kill her." Rohini Acharya's decision to sever ties with her family came after the RJD suffered a significant loss in the Bihar Assembly election, finishing as the third-largest party with just 25 seats despite contesting on more than 140 seats. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)