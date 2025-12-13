3 Big Reasons Why The Rock Must Return And Stop John Cena's Planned WWE Retirement

Fans still await closure to Cena's farewell run, and The Rock's return could change everything.

At Elimination Chamber: Toronto, The Rock demanded Cody Rhodes' soul. When Rhodes refused, John Cena shocked the wrestling world by embracing the dark side and aligning with The Final Boss. The heel turn stunned fans, who expected a dramatic alliance between The Great One and The Franchise Player.

Instead, The Rock vanished from television, leaving the storyline unresolved. Cena reverted to a babyface before SummerSlam 2025, and his brief villain run failed to deliver. Supporters never learned why Cena joined forces with The Rock or what the fallout would be. To properly conclude this arc, The Rock must return and prevent Cena's retirement.

When the 17‐time world champion announced a year‐long farewell tour, anticipation was high. Fans speculated on creative directions that could make his final year memorable. The heel turn initially created shockwaves, but what followed fell short. Many criticized how the company handled Cena's farewell, calling it underwhelming. The Triple H‐led creative team now faces pressure to salvage the run. By having The Rock step in to halt Cena's retirement, WWE could extend the storyline and give fans the payoff they expected.

The Rock and John Cena headlined two consecutive WrestleManias more than a decade ago. The Great One triumphed at WrestleMania 28, while Cena avenged the loss the following year. Their record stands at 1‐1, leaving the rivalry unresolved. After the events at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, the story feels incomplete. A rubber match at WrestleMania 42 would be the perfect way to close their saga. For that to happen, The Final Boss must reappear and stop Cena from retiring this weekend.