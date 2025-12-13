Azerbaijan Holds Meeting With Military Attachés On Highlights Of 2025 (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A meeting was held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense with representatives of the Military Attaché Offices of foreign states accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan to review the outcomes of the current year, the ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.A total of 41 representatives from 28 countries participated in the meeting.

In his speech, Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department, Colonel Elchin Abdullayev, spoke about the Victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War, stating that through this triumph, the Republic of Azerbaijan not only restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity, but also contributed to international peace and restored historical justice. It was additionally emphasized that Azerbaijan's Victory in the Patriotic War serves peace not only for the nations of Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also for the international community as a whole.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the activities carried out within the framework of military cooperation in Azerbaijan throughout 2025. This included detailed information once again on the Military Parade dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, held on November 8, 2025 at Azadlıq Square in Baku with the participation of foreign military attachés, as well as on visits organized to various regions of the country, including the territories liberated from occupation, to familiarize participants with the restoration, reconstruction, and development efforts underway. A comprehensive exchange of views was also conducted on activities to be implemented in the coming year and on prospective plans, and questions of interest to the military attachés were answered.