403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait's PAHW Meets Korea's KL Delegation On S. Saad Al-Abdullah City Project
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) welcomed Saturday a Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH) team for negotiations to develop land for investment within the South Saad Al-Abdullah residential city project under a bilateral MoU.
In a press statement issued on Saturday, the authority said the meeting, attended by Acting Director General Eng. Rashid Al-Anzi and his counterpart from LH, was part of a series of coordination meetings aimed at strengthening international partnerships, exchanging expertise and supporting housing development plans.
In addition, these efforts are intended to accelerate progress in new residential cities and enhance their readiness for implementation.
The authority noted that South Saad Al-Abdullah City is one of the largest strategic housing projects, given its vast expandable area and vital location, which offers promising investment opportunities for both the public and private sectors.
The project also plays a key role in providing thousands of housing units and supporting the state's plans to meet growing housing demand. (end)
mfs
In a press statement issued on Saturday, the authority said the meeting, attended by Acting Director General Eng. Rashid Al-Anzi and his counterpart from LH, was part of a series of coordination meetings aimed at strengthening international partnerships, exchanging expertise and supporting housing development plans.
In addition, these efforts are intended to accelerate progress in new residential cities and enhance their readiness for implementation.
The authority noted that South Saad Al-Abdullah City is one of the largest strategic housing projects, given its vast expandable area and vital location, which offers promising investment opportunities for both the public and private sectors.
The project also plays a key role in providing thousands of housing units and supporting the state's plans to meet growing housing demand. (end)
mfs
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment