Trump Claims Mediating Ceasefire Between Thailand, Cambodia
(MENAFN) Donald Trump announced Friday that he successfully brokered a ceasefire between warring neighbors Thailand and Cambodia, bringing an immediate end to hostilities that have uprooted approximately 700,000 civilians and claimed 23 lives since the violence erupted Monday.
The U.S. President disclosed that direct discussions with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet yielded the critical diplomatic breakthrough needed to stop the bloodshed.
"They have agreed to cease all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original peace accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
The fighting reignited after a roadside explosive device killed and injured multiple Thai military personnel in a border province, prompting swift and forceful retaliation from Bangkok. Trump characterized the deadly incident as unintentional.
"The roadside bomb that originally killed and wounded numerous Thai soldiers was an accident, but Thailand nevertheless retaliated very strongly. Both countries are ready for peace and continued trade with the United States of America. It is my honor to work with Anutin and Hun in resolving what could have evolved into a major war," he added.
The current crisis stems from the collapse of an October peace agreement signed in Kuala Lumpur with Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim present. That accord fell apart following the landmine casualties suffered by Thai forces.
The Southeast Asian neighbors have experienced recurring violent confrontations over contested borderlands, including a July clash that left at least 48 dead, according to officials and local media reports.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, serving as 2025 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) chair, confirmed Friday via Facebook that he coordinated with Trump on the escalating conflict, alongside discussions of bilateral ties and shared global concerns.
"They have agreed to cease all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original peace accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim," Trump stated in his Truth Social post regarding his "very good conversation" with both leaders.
Kuala Lumpur stands prepared to "support efforts to de-escalate the situation, protect civilians, and help restore regional stability, in line with ASEAN's spirit of good neighbourliness," Anwar stated.
Malaysia will urgently convene a Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting "to assess the situation and support de-escalation measures," Anwar announced.
