Instead Of Gun In Hand, I Have Hockey Stick: Ex-Maoists Embrace New Beginnings At Bastar Olympics

Bastar, Dec 13 (IANS) The three-day Bastar Olympics are set to conclude on Saturday after witnessing impressive participation from athletes drawn from across the seven districts of the region, once known as a Maoist stronghold.

Around 3,500 athletes from the districts of Bijapur, Dantewada, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma and Jagdalpur, along with participants from the 'Nua Baat' category, took part in the divisional-level Bastar Olympics.

The 'Nua Baat' category includes former Maoists who have surrendered and joined the mainstream. In the local Bastar dialect, 'Nua Baat' translates to a new path, symbolising a fresh beginning for those who have given up violence.

Under the initiative, the Chhattisgarh government provides an honorarium of Rs 3 crore, Rs 2 crore and Rs 1 crore to competitors who win gold, silver and bronze medals respectively at the Olympics.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jagdalpur later in the day to attend the closing ceremony of the Bastar Olympics. During his visit, he is also expected to review the prevailing security situation and assess the progress of the ongoing anti-Maoist campaign in the region.

Many of the participants, most of whom are Maoists who have surrendered, opted to rejoin mainstream society and expressed happiness over being part of the event.

They said the Olympics made them feel included and accepted as members of the broader social fabric.

Suklal, a surrendered Maoist who competed in volleyball, said the opportunity to take part in such a sporting event after joining the mainstream was a deeply emotional moment for him.

"The government is providing all facilities after their reintegration into society. During my 20 years in the Maoist organisation, I only had a gun in my hands and wandered in the forests, but after surrendering, I am with a hockey stick and a badminton racket in my hands. A distinct joy is visible on the faces of all the former Naxalites who participated in this sporting event as part of their rehabilitation. This is the first time for us, and we are very happy with this event," Suklal told IANS.

Ganga Vatti, who surrendered in July 2020 and participated in the parade competition, also shared his experience.

"I have seen such an event for the first time. I am happy to be participating here. HM Shah is coming here. I am here with my wife; she was also a Maoist, and she also surrendered along with me. She is also participating in tug-of-war," he said.

Apart from surrendered Maoists, Divyang players, or persons with disabilities affected by Maoist violence, also took part in the competitions, turning the event into more than just a sporting festival.

The participation highlighted themes of harmony, social inclusion and transformative change in Bastar.

Kishan, who was injured in a Maoist attack in Bijapur and participated in the event, said he hoped Bastar would soon become free from Maoism.

"Today, HM Shah is coming here, and we only hope that with such stringent actions of the government, Bastar becomes Maoist-free," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described Amit Shah's presence at the closing ceremony as historic and symbolic of Bastar's transformation.

He said Bastar, once associated with unrest and struggle, has now emerged as a symbol of enthusiasm, confidence and cultural pride through the Bastar Olympics.

The Bastar Olympics is an annual initiative organised by the Chhattisgarh Sports and Youth Welfare Department, aimed at providing an inclusive platform for young people, including victims of Maoist violence, to showcase their sporting talent and contribute to positive social change.