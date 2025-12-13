403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Rail Announces Service Update For Qatar University
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) has announced a metrolink service update on the red line network.
In a social media post, from Sunday, December 14, M149 buses will operate from Qatar University station Exit 2 instead of the previous Exit 1.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment