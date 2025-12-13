Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Rail Announces Service Update For Qatar University


2025-12-13 05:14:05
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) has announced a metrolink service update on the red line network.

In a social media post, from Sunday, December 14, M149 buses will operate from Qatar University station Exit 2 instead of the previous Exit 1.

The Peninsula

