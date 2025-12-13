Nawaiseh Holds Meetings At BRIDGE Summit 2025 In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, December 13 (Petra) – Jordan participated in the BRIDGE Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Over 60,000 media professionals, content creators, producers, publishers, entrepreneurs, and investors attended the event.On the sidelines of the summit, Secretary General of the Ministry of Government Communication, Dr. Zaid Nawaiseh, held a series of bilateral meetings.According to a ministry statement, these talks were held with Chairman of the National Media Bureau and Chairman of UAE Media Council, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Syrian Minister of Information, Hamza Almustafa, and UAE National Media Office, Jamal Al Kaabi.Another meeting was held with the Secretary General of the UAE Media Council, Mohammed Shehhi.With broad international presence from leaders and innovators, the summit showcased the key future trends in media, electronic games, augmented and virtual reality, and cultural products.