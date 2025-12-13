403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Rescinds Sanctions Targeting Brazilian Supreme Court Justice
(MENAFN) The US Treasury Department rescinded sanctions Friday against Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, reversing a designation imposed months earlier under the Global Magnitsky framework due to his involvement in criminal proceedings against the nation's former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Moraes was struck from the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) registry in an update released by the Treasury, which simultaneously removed his spouse, Viviane Barci de Moraes, and Sao Paulo-based LEX Instituto de Estudos Juridicos Ltda, previously sanctioned as an associated organization.
The policy reversal arrives as President Donald Trump has reduced 50% tariff rates on critical Brazilian export products, withdrawing levies he implemented earlier this year in what US officials characterized as an effort to shield Bolsonaro from prosecution.
The Trump administration had sanctioned Moraes in late July, alleging "serious human rights abuse" in the corruption trial against Bolsonaro, a political ally now serving over 27 years in prison for attempting a coup after losing the 2022 election to Lula.
Moraes was struck from the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) registry in an update released by the Treasury, which simultaneously removed his spouse, Viviane Barci de Moraes, and Sao Paulo-based LEX Instituto de Estudos Juridicos Ltda, previously sanctioned as an associated organization.
The policy reversal arrives as President Donald Trump has reduced 50% tariff rates on critical Brazilian export products, withdrawing levies he implemented earlier this year in what US officials characterized as an effort to shield Bolsonaro from prosecution.
The Trump administration had sanctioned Moraes in late July, alleging "serious human rights abuse" in the corruption trial against Bolsonaro, a political ally now serving over 27 years in prison for attempting a coup after losing the 2022 election to Lula.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment