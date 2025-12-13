India: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Apologises To Messi, Orders Mismanagement Probe

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday (December 13) expressed shock over what she described as mismanagement at Salt Lake Stadium, apologising to football fans and star player Lionel Messi after an incident disrupted an event attended by thousands of supporters.

In a post on social media platform X, Banerjee said she was on her way to the stadium when the situation unfolded, as large crowds had gathered to catch a glimpse of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.

“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium,” the chief minister said, adding that she regretted the inconvenience caused to sports lovers and fans.

Banerjee also issued a public apology to Messi and his supporters over the incident.“I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident,” she said.

The chief minister also said an enquiry committee had been constituted under the chairmanship of retired Justice Ashim Kumar Ray, with the chief secretary and the additional chief secretary of the Home and Hill Affairs Department as members.

She noted the committee would conduct a detailed investigation into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Banerjee once again extended her apologies to sports enthusiasts, assuring them that steps would be taken to address the lapses.