UAE Confirms New Custody Rules To Ensure Children's Wellbeing

The UAE has confirmed the issuance of a new federal decree-law that defines custody pathways for children of unknown parentage, setting out eligibility criteria, safeguards and enforcement mechanisms governing their care and upbringing.

As reported by Khaleej Times, the amendments allow families residing in the UAE, including expatriates, as well as eligible single women, to obtain custody under defined conditions, expanding foster care option while reaffirming“the best interests of the child” as the guiding principle behind all decisions.

Federal Decree-Law No. 12 of 2025 strengthens the country's child protection framework and reflects the UAE's legislative approach to continuously enhancing laws related to child welfare and empowerment. According to the government, the law aims to ensure a stable, safe and supportive family environment that meets the psychological, educational, health and social needs of the child.

Under the decree-law, custody may be granted to families residing in the UAE, subject to specific requirements. Applications must be jointly submitted by both spouses, with each having reached 25 years of age. Detailed conditions and controls governing residency and custodial standards will be set out in executive regulations to ensure approved care environments.

The law also establishes a separate custody pathway for eligible women residing in the UAE. Women applicants must have completed 30 years of age and demonstrate financial capability to support themselves and the child, ensuring custody decisions continue to prioritise the child's best interests.

The decree-law establishes a comprehensive framework regulating the responsibilities of custodial families and women custodians, including obligations related to education, healthcare and psychological follow-up, as well as compliance with rules designed to protect the child's interests, identity and privacy.

Oversight and enforcement form a central part of the amendments. The law provides for periodic monitoring and evaluation by a specialised committee to ensure continuity and quality of care. Where custody conditions are no longer met or legal obligations are breached, the amendments permit the removal of the child. In cases of non-serious violations, a corrective plan may be imposed within conditions and timelines specified by the committee.

According to the government, the decree-law underscores the UAE's commitment to justice, compassion and family empowerment and forms part of an integrated approach to protecting children's rights, improving quality of life and ensuring equal opportunities for growth and learning.