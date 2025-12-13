Arab Unity And Culture On Display At Fan Zones

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Fan Zones have welcomed tens of thousands of Arab fans throughout match days, bringing the community together in a spectacular celebration of unity and culture, ahead of every match. Located across the six tournament venues, the Fan Zones feature a number of local businesses and artists, treating fans to a vibrant mix of culinary, cultural and folkloric experiences from across the region.

As part of a community-focused initiative, the tournament Local Organising Committee (LOC) brought on board more than 77 local food and beverage businesses, to participate at the Fan Zones, offering them free space at the venues.

“The significance of the Arab Cup goes beyond football. The tournament continues to serve as a platform to celebrate the talents of our region. Our Fan Zones are the pulse of this tournament, celebrating the diversity and richness of Arab culture. We see this as a wonderful opportunity to support home-grown businesses that play a key role in bringing the community together through a variety of offerings,” said Hassan Al Kuwari, LOC Executive Director of Marketing, Promotion and Commercial.

For Sahab Yousef, from Anbara Kitchen, being part of the FIFA Arab Cup is an opportunity to showcase the diverse culinary flavours from across the Arab world:“Having our small business featured in a tournament such as the Arab Cup is a real honour. It helps restaurants like ours to gain exposure. We are excited to introduce Levantine flavours to Arab fans. No celebration is complete without good food, and we are here to celebrate as one family.”

Mohamed Aladdin Ibrahim, manager of Egyptian street food restaurant, Dokani, shares his excitement about the tournament:“The event has been top-notch. Everyone is happy. I am grateful for Qatar and to the organisers for hosting the Arab Cup, a tournament that celebrates our culture and brings us together. We are proud to be able to contribute to this tournament, by allowing fans to enjoy the flavours from the region.”

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 has also brought together a number of regional artists at the Fan Zones, through traditional music, dance and cultural showcases that celebrate the heritage of each of the participating nations. During the group stage, a total of 103 unique performances were delivered across all Fan Zones, featuring more than 686 performers.

For Al Waleed Al Ateeri, a Jordanian performance artist, seeing Arab culture celebrated on a global stage, is what makes tournaments in Qatar truly special.

“It is amazing to see the camaraderie amongst fans, as everyone comes together to join in the revelry ahead of the match, which makes this tournament unforgettable.”

The Fan Zones will continue to operate on all match days during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025.