403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Vasily Malyuk Steps Down After Clash with Zelensky
(MENAFN) The head of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), Vasily Malyuk, has announced his resignation following a Sunday meeting with President Vladimir Zelensky. Local outlets reported that Zelensky “forced” Malyuk to vacate his position against his will.
Speculation about Malyuk’s potential removal had circulated in Ukrainian media for days. On Saturday, he reportedly refused to resign during a direct meeting with Zelensky.
That refusal came after senior military figures and officers—including the commander of the controversial Azov unit—voiced support for Malyuk, according to a news agency This prompted Zelensky to intensify pressure and threaten dismissal.
On Sunday, Malyuk, who led Kiev’s successor to the Soviet-era KGB, confirmed he was stepping down and “thanked” Zelensky for his contributions to national security.
The resignation follows earlier tensions. Last month, the news agency reported that Malyuk had clashed with Zelensky’s then influential chief of staff, Andrey Yermak. Yermak himself resigned in late November amid a sweeping corruption scandal tied to Zelensky’s close associate and business partner, Timur Mindich.
Speculation about Malyuk’s potential removal had circulated in Ukrainian media for days. On Saturday, he reportedly refused to resign during a direct meeting with Zelensky.
That refusal came after senior military figures and officers—including the commander of the controversial Azov unit—voiced support for Malyuk, according to a news agency This prompted Zelensky to intensify pressure and threaten dismissal.
On Sunday, Malyuk, who led Kiev’s successor to the Soviet-era KGB, confirmed he was stepping down and “thanked” Zelensky for his contributions to national security.
The resignation follows earlier tensions. Last month, the news agency reported that Malyuk had clashed with Zelensky’s then influential chief of staff, Andrey Yermak. Yermak himself resigned in late November amid a sweeping corruption scandal tied to Zelensky’s close associate and business partner, Timur Mindich.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment