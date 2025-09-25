7 'Professional Beggars' Arrested With Money, Gold
KABUL (Pajhwok): Seven 'professional beggars', including five women, have been arrested in Kabul with more than 676,000 afghanis, three gold necklaces and a car's documents.
Ministry of Interior spokesman Mufti Abdul Matin Qane wrote on his X-Page that the professional beggars were arrested by the Ministry of Interior's special counter-narcotics forces in different areas of Kabul city.
He added that these people had been begging professionally for a long time and were earning income through this means.
The counter-narcotics police made continuous efforts in this regard and would continue to arrest such people in the future, he said.
