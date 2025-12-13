Lotus Blooms In Thiruvananthapuram Corporation As BJP Emerges Dominant Force

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 13 (IANS) The BJP has scripted history in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, with the lotus blooming in the capital city's civic body for the first time.

The BJP-led NDA has reached the halfway mark, winning 50 seats in the newly expanded 101-member corporation, firmly establishing itself as the single largest political force. Polling in one ward at Vizhinjam was postponed following the death of a candidate.

According to the final tally, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) secured 29 seats, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19. Two seats were bagged by Independents.

The outcome marks a dramatic shift in the political balance of the capital, long regarded as a Left bastion. In the outgoing 100-member Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the BJP-led NDA had 35 seats, the CPI(M) 51, the Congress-led UDF 10, with the remaining seats held by Independents.

The latest verdict not only strengthens the BJP's position but also signals a decisive erosion of Left dominance in the capital city of Kerala.

Reacting to the results, State BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the local body election outcome showed that it was“game over for the Left” in Kerala. He described the Congress's gains in other parts of the State as temporary and asserted that the BJP had firmly set its sights on the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Our vision is 'Viksithu Keralam'. The Kerala unit of the BJP is on a clear growth trajectory. Look at our performance across the State and our vote share. We had targeted a 25 per cent vote share, and we are confident of crossing at least 20 per cent,” Chandrasekhar said.

Asked about the mayoral post in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Chandrasekhar declined to go into details, saying only,“Stay tuned.”

With the BJP emerging as the dominant force in the capital and the Left pushed to the margins, political observers believe the contest in Kerala is entering a new phase. Echoing this sentiment, Chandrasekhar said the next major political battle in the State would be between the BJP and the Congress, signalling a significant realignment in Kerala's political landscape.