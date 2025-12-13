Regena Cassandrra Celebrates Birthday Indulging In 'Good South Indian Food', And Her Close Ones

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) Actress Regena Cassandrra has shared what her birthday looks like as she turns 35 on Saturday. The actress shared that she is celebrating her birthday in the company of her loved ones, and enjoying a scrumptious meal.

The actress told IANS,“Turning 35 with a lot of gratitude for my life, family, well wishers. I am celebrating with them and it's just going to be good vibes and a lot of positivity along with good South Indian food which is my favourite”.

She further mentioned,“This year has been special as I also completed 20 years of acting and being a part of Indian Cinema and I only feel like I'm just getting started and there's a lot to look forward to. Looking forward to both my releases Mookuthi Amman 2 and The Wives in 2026 and a whole lot more”.

Regena Cassandrra has steadily built a cross-industry career spanning Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema. The actress was born in Chennai and raised in Coorg, Karnataka. She entered films after working as a model, making her acting debut with the Kannada film 'Suryakanthi'. She gained wider recognition with 'Jyo Achyutananda' in Telugu, where her performance was appreciated for its warmth and emotional restraint

She is particularly known in Tamil cinema for choosing roles that balance commercial appeal with character depth. Films like 'Maanagaram' marked a turning point in her career showcasing her ability to hold her own in ensemble-driven, realistic narratives.

She followed this with successful projects such as 'Silukkuvarupatti Singam', 'Mr. Chandramouli', and 'Soorarai Pottru', the latter becoming a major milestone due to its critical acclaim and global visibility.

Apart from mainstream cinema, she has also made an impact in the digital space, notably with the streaming series 'The Rocket Boys', and 'Suzhal: The Vortex', where her grounded performance added credibility to the layered thriller.