UK Peers Push Under-16 VPN Restrictions

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A proposal in the House of Lords to restrict the use of virtual private networks by under-16s has reignited debate over child online safety, digital privacy and the enforceability of age-based controls. The amendment, put forward during scrutiny of the government's online safety framework, aims to prevent children from using VPNs to bypass age checks on social media, adult content platforms and other regulated online services.

Supporters of the move argue that VPNs have become a routine tool for circumventing safeguards introduced to protect minors from harmful material. Peers backing the proposal say that without addressing VPN use, age verification requirements risk becoming symbolic rather than effective. They contend that stronger measures are needed to ensure platforms' duty-of-care obligations towards children are not easily undermined by widely available privacy tools.

The amendment would require technology companies and internet service providers to take steps to block or restrict VPN access for users under the age of 16, or to prevent VPNs from being used to evade age-gating systems. Proponents describe this as a proportionate response to growing evidence that children are adept at sidestepping online controls, often with little technical knowledge beyond installing a free app.

Peers seek tighter controls on youth VPN access, as advocates frame it, forms part of a broader push to strengthen child safety provisions within the UK's online regulatory regime. The government has already committed to tougher enforcement against platforms that fail to protect children from harmful or illegal content, with significant fines and potential criminal liability for senior executives. The VPN proposal is positioned as closing a loophole rather than expanding state surveillance, according to its backers.

See also FEMA's Acting Chief Steps Down After Short Tenure

However, the proposal has drawn criticism from digital rights groups, cybersecurity experts and some fellow peers, who warn of unintended consequences. They argue that VPNs are not solely tools for bypassing restrictions but serve legitimate purposes, including protecting personal data on public Wi-Fi, shielding users from tracking, and enabling access to information for those in restrictive environments.

Privacy advocates have raised concerns about how a VPN ban for under-16s could be implemented without intrusive monitoring. Determining a user's age with sufficient certainty would itself require robust identity checks, potentially increasing the collection and storage of sensitive personal data. Critics say this risks creating new vulnerabilities, particularly if data breaches occur or if systems are repurposed beyond their original intent.

There is also unease about the impact on vulnerable young people. Campaigners supporting LGBTQ+ youth and children facing domestic abuse note that VPNs can provide a layer of protection when seeking information or support online. Restricting access, they argue, could inadvertently expose at-risk minors to greater harm by limiting their ability to browse securely or anonymously.

From a technical standpoint, enforcement presents significant challenges. VPN services are often based outside the UK, operate under varying jurisdictions and can change domains or protocols quickly. Blocking them comprehensively could require measures similar to those used in countries with far more restrictive internet controls, raising questions about proportionality and feasibility in a liberal democracy.

Industry figures have also questioned whether the responsibility should fall on VPN providers rather than platforms hosting age-restricted content. They argue that enforcing age checks at the content level is more targeted than attempting to control general-purpose security tools. Some warn that blanket restrictions could drive young users towards less reputable or underground services, increasing exposure to malware or scams.

See also Russia escalates crackdown by banning FaceTime and Snapchat

The government has so far taken a cautious stance. Ministers have emphasised that the primary responsibility for protecting children lies with online platforms, not with tools designed for privacy and security. While acknowledging concerns about circumvention of age checks, officials have stopped short of endorsing a VPN ban, signalling that further analysis is needed to assess proportionality, legality and technical practicality.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.