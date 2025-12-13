Frost & Sullivan Awards Wedge's Pharmaceutical The“Global Intestinal Product Leadership Award” And“Global Gynecological Microecology Therapy Technology Innovation Leadership Award”

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) New York, USA – Based on research and analysis of the global microecology market, as well as the evaluation of relevant companies in the industry over recent years, Frost & Sullivan is proud to award Wedge's Pharmaceutical's Microecological Probiotics Sector (hereinafter referred to as“Wedge Pharma”) the“Global Intestinal Product Leadership Award” and the“Global Gynecological Microecology Therapy Technology Innovation Leadership Award.”













Wedge Pharma: Pioneering China's Microecology Therapeutic Solutions, Empowering a Healthier Global Future

Wedge Pharma, a core segment of the publicly listed Wedge (Stock Code: 000534) on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, is a leading enterprise in the microecology therapeutics and female health sectors in China. With a long-standing focus on the research and commercialization of digestive and gynecological microecology, Wedge Pharma is currently the exclusive microecology formulation company in China with national high-tech qualifications in both therapeutic fields. Its two strategic products, the national class I new drug“Golden Bifid” and the exclusive gynecological microecology formulation“Ding Jun Sheng”, have collectively served over 100 million patients.

For thirty years, Wedge Pharma has been deeply engaged in the microecology field, establishing a comprehensive industry system that includes R&D, production, multi-channel marketing, evidence-based research, and expert resources, forming a solid core competitiveness.

The core product,” Golden Bifid” is among the first approved microecology formulations in China and has become a leading brand in gastrointestinal microecology therapy. It is widely utilized in pediatrics, gastroenterology, geriatrics, and ICUs, earning trust for its significant efficacy, high safety profile, and good compliance. Another strategic product,” Ding Jun Sheng” is the globally exclusive, live vaginal microecology products,pioneering new pathways in gynecological microecology therapy. It has become an indispensable component in the comprehensive management of vaginal infections, through restoring microbial balance, enhancing biological resistance, and effectively addresses the limitations of traditional antibiotic treatments.

Driven by a dual product strategy of“digestion + gynecology,” Wedge Pharma has established differentiated market barriers and is gradually building a product matrix that spans the entire lifecycle of microecology health, continuously promoting industry innovation and advancement.

In terms of R&D and industrial layout, Wedge Pharma is oriented toward deep integration of“production, study, research, and medical use,” creating a closed-loop industrial chain that integrates basic research, technology transfer, intelligent manufacturing, and multi-channel marketing. It is a certified member of the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics (ISAPP) and has participated in the development of national pharmacopoeia standards. The company has been continuously recognized as one of the“Most Investment-Attractive Enterprises in China's Pharmaceutical Industry” by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology(MIIT).

By collaborating with domestic top-tier research institutions, universities, and clinical organizations to establish national academic platforms, Wedge Pharma has established a complete research system that connects basic research, clinical validation, and evidence-based medicine. In response to the global microecology technology wave, Wedge Pharma is constructing two international-standard biomedicine manufacturing base both in Zhuhai High-tech Zone and in Hohhot, creating a coordinated industrial pattern between the north and south. Through strategic investments, the company is actively expanding into cutting-edge orientation in Live Biotherapeutic Products(LBPs), with its invested innovative four-strain combined gynecological drug currently in Phase III clinical trials. Additionally, the Wedge Microbiology research institute established in Shenzhen further strengthens the full-chain R&D capabilities from bacterial strains selection to clinical translation.

This suite of forward-looking initiatives underscores Wedge Pharma's full-scale advancement of strategic upgrading, as the company remains dedicated to pioneering innovation in the LBPs, consolidating its long-term development fundamentals and fueling the high-quality growth of China's microecology industry.

About the Frost & Sullivan Global Leadership Awards

The Frost & Sullivan Global Leadership Awards recognize companies for their outstanding achievements and exemplary performance in technology innovation, market potential, customer service, and branding. The Frost & Sullivan team nominated a group of competitive and excellent companies to an independent review panel through in-depth interviews, industry analysis, and secondary research. Composed of third-party investment experts, financial specialists, bankers, and prominent public entrepreneurs, the independent review panel rigorously evaluates the nominated companies and has decided to award the“Global Intestinal Product Leadership Award” and“Global Gynecological Microecology Therapy Technology Innovation Leadership Award” to Wedge Pharma.