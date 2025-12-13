403
US announces sanctions targeting officials, businesses tied to Maduro
(MENAFN) The US Treasury Department announced new sanctions on Thursday aimed at individuals and businesses connected to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, focusing on his inner circle and companies operating within the country’s oil industry, according to reports.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targeted three nephews of Maduro’s wife, Cilia Flores, a businessman linked to Maduro, and six shipping companies involved in Venezuela’s oil operations. The sanctions also identify six vessels accused of engaging in "deceptive and unsafe" shipping practices while continuing to provide financial support to Maduro’s government.
“Nicolas Maduro and his criminal associates in Venezuela are flooding the United States with drugs that are poisoning the American people,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He added, “These sanctions undo the Biden Administration’s failed attempt to make a deal with Maduro, enabling his dictatorial and brutal control at the expense of the Venezuelan and American people. Under President Trump’s leadership, Treasury is holding the regime and its circle of cronies and companies accountable for its continued crimes."
Separately, the State Department said the sanctions cover four individuals, six entities, and six vessels engaged in activities backing Maduro’s government.
The US has described Maduro as the leader of the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) Cartel de los Soles and accused him of destabilizing the region and undermining Venezuela’s economy.
“The U.S. government will continue to deny financial lifelines to the illegitimate Maduro regime, which he uses to oppress the Venezuelan people. The United States is committed to keeping the American people safe by using all available means to eliminate threats of narco-trafficking and crime throughout our hemisphere,” the statement added.
