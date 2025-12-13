Iran Criticises International Aid Cuts For Afghan Refugees At UN

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations Saeed Iravani has criticised the sharp decline in international assistance for Afghan refugees, saying that Tehran has hosted millions of Afghans for years despite severe sanctions.

Addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Afghanistan, Iravani said international funding allocated for Afghan refugees in Iran is projected to drop by more than 60 percent in 2026, placing heavy pressure on host countries-particularly Iran.

Expressing concern over the worsening humanitarian situation, especially amid winter conditions and following recent earthquakes, he said the return of undocumented Afghan nationals had been carried out in full compliance with international law and humanitarian principles, with strict respect for human dignity.

“Iran has hosted millions of Afghan refugees for decades while itself being subjected to severe unilateral sanctions,” Iravani said.“This responsibility has imposed immense economic and security pressures, with annual costs reaching nearly ten billion dollars, in the absence of adequate international support.”

He said the projected funding cuts demonstrate the international community's failure to meet even its most basic commitments to assist Afghan refugees, leaving Iran to shoulder a burden that should be shared globally.

Iran, he stressed, has repeatedly made clear that it cannot and will not continue to host more than six million Afghan nationals alone without genuine international solidarity, equitable burden-sharing, and tangible financial support.

Citing UN reports, Iravani noted that despite the efforts of UNAMA and other international organisations, Afghanistan continues to face severe humanitarian and security challenges, including widespread restrictions on women and girls, as well as threats from terrorism and narcotics-particularly synthetic drugs.

He warned that funding shortfalls in the 2025 humanitarian response plan are exacerbating food insecurity, malnutrition, and limited access to basic services, and called for sustained, non-politicised financing of humanitarian assistance.

The Iranian envoy also emphasised the need for meaningful and pragmatic engagement with Afghanistan's authorities to address the country's humanitarian and economic crises.

He said sanctions should not obstruct Afghanistan's stability and economic development and urged the prompt release of the country's frozen assets.

Describing the situation of women and girls as“a grave concern,” Iravani called for the lifting of restrictions on their education, employment, and social participation, adding that the formation of an inclusive government is essential for lasting peace, stability and preventing new waves of migration.

He warned of the growing threat posed by terrorist groups, particularly Daesh, stressing that Afghanistan must not become a base for terrorism or a threat to neighbouring countries.

Iran, he concluded, is ready to work closely with regional countries and the United Nations to reduce regional tensions, strengthen border cooperation, and contribute to stability in Afghanistan.

