Over 10,000 Afghans Return From Iran, Pakistan In Past Two Days

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): More than 10,000 Afghan refugees have been forcibly deported from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan over the past two days, an official said on Saturday.

Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), shared a report from the High Commission for Addressing Migrants' Issues on his X account, showing that 1,939 families, comprising 10,043 individuals, returned to Afghanistan on Thursday and Friday.

The returnees entered the country through key border crossings, including Islam Qala in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand and Torkham in Nangarhar.

Fitrat said 1,464 families (8,140 individuals) were transported to their respective areas, while 1,279 families received humanitarian assistance.

He added that telecommunication companies distributed a total of 1,626 SIM cards among the returning refugees.

He also noted that last Wednesday, 2,300 Afghan migrants had been forcibly repatriated from Iran and Pakistan.

