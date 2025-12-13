403
Turkey says talks with US strengthened bilateral trade
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced on Friday that talks in Washington, DC, have advanced efforts to expand bilateral trade between Türkiye and the United States, according to reports.
Bolat described his meeting with US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer as “productive,” noting that discussions covered Türkiye-US trade and economic relations in detail.
“We believe that our meeting has strengthened our common will to reach 100 billion dollars of trade,” he said. “Türkiye will steadfastly pursue its vision of a long-term, predictable, and mutually beneficial economic partnership with the United States,” Bolat added on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
During his visit, Bolat also met with the US Chamber of Commerce and business leaders, highlighting Türkiye’s sustained economic growth over 21 consecutive quarters and its investment potential.
“During our discussions, we explained to the business community Türkiye's steady economic growth, which has continued for 21 consecutive quarters, and its potential,” he said. He emphasized that support from American companies will help drive increased investment, trade, and employment in both countries.
Bolat additionally met with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, where the commercial and economic aspects of the Türkiye-US strategic partnership were discussed comprehensively.
