Lionel Messi Graces Kolkata, Meets Players After Exhibition Match

Messi Mania at Salt Lake Stadium

Star footballer Lionel Messi, along with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, arrived at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (The Salt Lake Stadium) on Saturday, where they greeted fans who were present at the stadium in thousands. An exhibition match between Diamond Harbour and Mohun Bagan was played in Messi's honour at the Salt Lake Stadium.

After the match, the Argentine legend interacted with players from both teams. While some players got their jerseys signed by Messi, others clicked selfies with the football icon, creating memorable moments for participants and supporters alike.

Statue Unveiling and Bollywood Welcome

Earlier in the day, Messi virtually unveiled and inaugurated a 70-foot statue built in his honour at Lake Town in Kolkata. The Sree Bhumi Sporting Club had completed the iron statue in admiration of Messi. The statue depicts Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, symbolising his historic victory with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Following the statue inauguration, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan met Messi at the venue. During the brief interaction, Khan's youngest son, Abram, was seen clicking a photo with the football legend as the actor stood by his side.

A Grand Return to the City of Joy

The Argentine football legend arrived in the City of Joy early on Saturday morning as he kicked off the first leg of his GOAT India Tour. He arrived in Kolkata to an overwhelming reception from fans. Enthusiastic supporters gathered in large numbers across key locations in Kolkata, eager to catch a glimpse of the global football icon, reflecting the immense popularity Messi enjoys in the country, particularly in West Bengal.

Notably, this marks Lionel Messi's first visit to India since 2011. During his previous visit, the legendary footballer played a friendly match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where Argentina defeated Venezuela 1-0. His return after 14 years has generated immense excitement among football fans, who have been preparing for a grand celebration to welcome the global icon. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)