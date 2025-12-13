Rare Markhor Sighting in Gurez Valley Raises Conservation Hopes

Srinagar- In a rare and encouraging development for wildlife conservation, the critically threatened Himalayan Ibex, commonly known as the Markhor, has been sighted near Chak Nallah, a sensitive border area in the Gurez Valley of Bandipora district, officials said.

The sighting, described as unusual for this part of north Kashmir, has generated excitement among wildlife enthusiasts, conservationists, and locals. The Markhor is known for its distinctive spiral horns and remarkable ability to traverse steep and rocky mountain terrain, and is considered a key indicator of a stable and healthy high-altitude ecosystem.

Officials familiar with the area said that the presence of the endangered animal points towards improving habitat conditions and relatively reduced human disturbance in certain pockets of the Gurez Valley. The region's rugged landscape, alpine vegetation, and limited human activity are believed to provide a favourable environment for the species to survive and breed.

Wildlife experts have stressed that the sighting should serve as a reminder of the ecological sensitivity of the area. They have called for strengthened protection measures to guard against threats such as poaching, unregulated grazing, and unplanned infrastructure expansion. Experts also emphasised the importance of regular monitoring and increased awareness among local communities.

Locals from nearby villages welcomed the sighting with pride, terming it a reflection of Gurez Valley's rich biodiversity and natural heritage. Some inhabitants said that community participation, along with carefully regulated eco-tourism, could help conserve endangered species while supporting sustainable livelihoods.