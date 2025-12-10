403
Trump Criticizes Western Europe as “Decaying”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has criticized Western Europe as a “decaying” cluster of nations governed by “weak” leaders, blaming their administrations for poor management of migration issues and insufficient efforts to help resolve the Ukraine crisis.
In an interview with Politico published on Tuesday, Trump depicted Western Europe’s political establishment as ineffectual and overly restrained by what he termed political correctness.
“I think they’re weak,” he commented regarding the region’s leaders, adding that “Europe doesn’t know what to do.”
When asked about Western Europe’s involvement in the Ukraine peace negotiations, Trump remarked that its leaders “talk too much,” noting that if they continue to believe Kiev can prevail, they are welcome to maintain their support as long as they choose.
He emphasized that he had no significant adversaries in Europe and maintained cordial relations with most leaders but claimed he could distinguish “the good leaders,” “the bad leaders,” “the smart ones” and “the stupid ones.”
“You got some real stupid ones too,” Trump added.
Trump also asserted that European migration strategies are threatening the stability of certain countries. “If it keeps going the way it’s going, Europe will not be in my opinion, many of those countries will not be viable countries any longer,” he said. “Their immigration policy is a disaster. What they’re doing with immigration is a disaster.”
